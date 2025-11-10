Legendary Basketball coach Lenny Wilkens dies at 88

Lenny Wilkens is recognized as a Seattle sports legend during the second intermission of the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. - Reuters

MEDINA: Legendary basketball player and coach Lenny Wilkens has passed away at the age of 88, his family announced on Sunday, though the cause of death was not disclosed.

Wilkens, one of the finest point guards of his era, later brought his calm and savvy approach to coaching, first as a player-coach and then as one of the game’s most respected leaders.

Over his career, Wilkens coached 2,487 NBA games, a record that still stands, and became the first person in league history to reach 1,000 coaching wins.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame three times: as a player, as a coach, and as an assistant for the 1992 U.S. Olympic "Dream Team." He also guided the U.S. team to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

As a player, Wilkens was a nine-time All-Star and played 15 seasons with the St. Louis Hawks, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Portland Trail Blazers.

He averaged 16.5 points and 6.7 assists over 1,077 regular-season games.

As a coach, he compiled a 1,332–1,155 record, ranking third all-time in NBA coaching victories.

He led the Seattle SuperSonics to the NBA title in 1979 and remained an iconic figure in Seattle, often regarded as a godfather of basketball in the city, which has sought to bring the Sonics back since their relocation to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Following the news of Wilkens’ passing, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver paid tribute to the legendary figure.

"Lenny received the unique distinction of being named one of the league’s 75 greatest players and 15 greatest coaches of all time," Silver stated.

"He influenced countless young people, as well as generations of players and coaches, who considered him not only a great teammate or coach but also an extraordinary mentor who led with integrity and true class," he added.

Wilkens’ remarkable legacy continues to be celebrated in the NBA, both for his achievements on the court and his enduring impact off it.