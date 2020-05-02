Spat with 'good friend' Gautam Gambhir was misunderstanding: Kamran Akmal

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has played down his famous altercation with India's Gautam Gambhir - now archived on YouTube - and said that the two are actually good friends.

Gambhir, who has entered politics after winding up his cricket career and is a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, is a vocal critic of Pakistan and often clashes with superstar Shahid Afridi.

Akmal, however, does not see much in Gambhir the cricketer, saying in an appearance on YouTube show Cow Corner that their spat was misunderstanding and nothing more.

“It was all due to misunderstanding and happened in the heat of the moment then. Gautam and I are good friends because we have played a lot in ‘A’ cricket. We meet regularly, have food together,” he said.

"It was all due to me not understanding what he said. The same with Ishant Sharma at Bangalore. You know me I don’t say much on the field. Both Gautam and Ishant are very good boys. We respect them and they respect us. What happens on the field, stays there.”

