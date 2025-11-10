Guardiola marks 1,000th game in style as Manchester City thrash Liverpool

Nico Gonzalez of Manchester City celebrates scoring the second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on November 9, 2025 in Manchester, England. - Reuters

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola celebrated his 1,000th match as a manager in style as Manchester City defeated Liverpool 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, closing the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to four points.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a powerful header, making amends after earlier missing a penalty saved by Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Norwegian striker’s goal came following a brilliant team move, finished with a perfect cross from Matheus Nunes.

Liverpool briefly thought they had equalised before the break through Virgil van Dijk’s header from a Mohamed Salah corner, but the goal was disallowed for offside as Andy Robertson was judged to have interfered with play.

Manchester City doubled their lead just before halftime when Nico Gonzalez’s long-range strike deflected off Van Dijk, leaving Mamardashvili with no chance.

In the second half, Jeremy Doku, who had troubled Liverpool’s defence throughout, sealed an emphatic victory with a superb solo effort.

The Belgian winger cut inside and curled a brilliant right-footed shot into the top corner from 20 yards.

The win moved City into second place, halting Liverpool’s recent surge and keeping Guardiola’s team firmly in the title race. It was a fitting way for the Spaniard to mark a milestone in his illustrious managerial career.