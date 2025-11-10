Shahzad takes cheeky dig at Dinesh Karthik after Hong Kong Sixes glory

The collage of photos shows Pakistan pacer Muhammad Shahzad (left) alongwith Indian cricketers Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik. - X/@imshahzad27/@DineshKarthik

Pakistan pacer Muhammad Shahzad took a cheeky dig at India’s Dinesh Karthik after leading his team to a historic Hong Kong Sixes triumph.

The men in green claimed the title for a record sixth time, surpassing England and South Africa, who had five titles each, to become the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

Pakistan’s campaign saw them lose only once—to arch-rivals India in a rain-affected opening match.

They bounced back to defeat South Africa and Australia in crucial games and beat Kuwait by 43 runs in Sunday’s final to lift the trophy.

Shahzad celebrated the victory by emulating Hardik Pandya’s iconic trophy celebration and took to social media to taunt Karthik, who had earlier posted: “Fun start to Hong Kong Sixes. Winning against Pak.”

Contrasting fortunes followed, as India lost all their remaining matches and exited the tournament, while Pakistan remained unbeaten after their opening loss, cruising to the final and securing the historic win.

Shahzad later posted: “Fun end to the Hong Kong Sixes. Business as usual.”





Pakistan’s only loss came due to rain, which prevented their match against India from resuming. The men in green then dominated the rest of the tournament, securing a record sixth title.