Former Afghanistan player slams Cricket Australia over series snub

Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan celebrates after dismissing Glenn Maxwell of Australia during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground on June 22, 2024 in St Vincent, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines. - ICC

Former Afghanistan cricketer and current chief selector, Asadullah Khan, has criticised Cricket Australia (CA) for repeatedly refusing to play bilateral series against Afghanistan, calling the decision “unfair, political and against the gentleman's spirit of the game.”

In an interview with a local Indian media outlet, Khan condemned Australia’s approach of linking sports with politics, after CA once again pulled out of a scheduled series citing Taliban restrictions on women's rights.

"Our women’s cricket team hasn’t played in recent years, and changing that will take time. But Cricket Australia and other boards connecting cricket with politics is not a good sign for the gentleman's game," Khan said.

He reiterated that Afghanistan’s rise in world cricket was achieved purely on merit and deserved respect, not isolation.

"We didn’t earn ICC full-member status as a charity; we achieved it through performance and credibility. Our spin attack is among the best in the world, and our winning percentage is impressive. Yet, if some countries politicise our cricket, it undermines a great team," he asserted.

Cricket Australia had withdrawn from a three-match T20I series last year, stating that playing Afghanistan would be inconsistent with its commitment to supporting women’s rights.

While acknowledging Afghanistan’s internal challenges, Khan said isolating the team was not the solution.

"Cultural factors are involved, and change takes time. Refusing to play us because of that will only hurt the men’s game as well," he added.

Khan also expressed gratitude to India and the BCCI for supporting Afghan cricket by hosting home matches and providing players exposure in the IPL.

"We are thankful to all teams that continue to play with us, especially India. The BCCI has played a major role by giving us grounds and IPL opportunities," he said.

Confident ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup, Khan concluded, "Our unit is strong – the openers are settled, and our spin and pace attacks can challenge any team. We genuinely believe we can win the World Cup."