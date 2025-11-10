Lewandowski’s hat-trick inspires Barcelona to victory over Celta Vigo

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates after scores the fourth goal of his team during the LaLiga EA Sports match between RC Celta de Vigo and FC Barcelona at Estadio Abanca-Balaidos on November 09, 2025 in Vigo, Spain. - Reuters

VIGO: Robert Lewandowski produced a masterclass on Sunday night, netting a brilliant hat-trick to guide Barcelona to a 4-2 win over Celta Vigo at the Estadio de Balaídos, narrowing the gap to La Liga leaders Real Madrid to just three points.

The Polish striker opened the scoring in the ninth minute, calmly slotting home a penalty after Marcos Alonso’s handball in the box.

Celta responded almost instantly, as Sergio Carreira finished off a quick counter-attack just 22 seconds after Marcus Rashford was denied a one-on-one chance at the other end.

Rashford made amends in the 36th minute, delivering a precise cross that Lewandowski volleyed in to restore Barcelona’s lead.

However, the hosts struck back again through Borja Iglesias, who curled a sensational effort into the top corner from the edge of the box to make it 2-2 in a thrilling first half.

Teen sensation Lamine Yamal put Barcelona back in front during first-half stoppage time, tucking in Rashford’s deflected cross at the far post.

Lewandowski completed his hat-trick in the 73rd minute with a smart near-post header from Rashford’s corner — his third hat-trick in La Liga and the 19th of his club career, including 16 during his time in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona were reduced to ten men late on when Frenkie de Jong received a second yellow card for tripping Iago Aspas in stoppage time, but Xavi’s side held firm to secure a crucial victory.

The win came just hours after Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano, reigniting Barcelona’s hopes in the title race.