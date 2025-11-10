New Zealand lead series 2-1 after rain washes out fourth West Indies T20I

Rain interrupts the fourth T20I between West Indies and New Zealand at Saxton Oval in Nelson on November 10, 2025. – AFP

NELSON: Persistent rain at Saxton Oval denied fans another thrilling contest between New Zealand and West Indies, as the fourth T20I was abandoned after just 39 balls on Wednesday.

The washout means the Blackcaps hold an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series, with the final game scheduled for Thursday in Dunedin.

Dark clouds loomed over the venue from the start, with forecasts predicting heavy showers throughout the afternoon and evening.

Despite the gloomy outlook, play began on time, but rain interruptions soon followed — the first delay lasting around 30 minutes after just five overs.

Play resumed briefly before another downpour, nine balls later, forced the umpires to call off the match.

During the brief passage of play, New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy made good use of the overcast conditions, keeping West Indies openers Alick Athanaze and Amir Jangoo under pressure with sharp swing and disciplined lines on a used surface.

The visitors managed only two fours and two sixes between overs two and five amid frequent play-and-miss moments.

James Neesham struck in the sixth over to remove Athanaze, while Jangoo found the middle of the bat for a boundary through cover, helping West Indies reach 35 by the end of the powerplay before the rain had the final say.