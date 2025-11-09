ICC shortlists eight venues for 2026 T20 World Cup: Indian media

A wide view of the India-Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the 2023 World Cup on October 14. – ICC

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata have been shortlisted to host the semifinals of the T20 World Cup, scheduled for February–March next year.

According to Indian media, the International Cricket Council (ICC), in collaboration with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), has shortlisted eight venues for the tournament.

In India, matches will be held across five cities—Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata—while Sri Lanka will host games at three venues, including two stadiums in Colombo and one in Kandy.

The venue for the final is yet to be decided and will depend on the teams that reach the title clash, particularly whether Pakistan qualifies. Ahmedabad remains a potential host for the final if Pakistan does not make it to the final.

Regarding the semifinals, if Sri Lanka or Pakistan reaches the last four, that match will be staged in Colombo.

If neither team reaches the semifinals, both matches will take place in India. Should Pakistan reach the final, it will be played in Colombo. The ICC has kept these decisions flexible for now.

According to an ICC release on October 17, the 20-team tournament will follow the same format as the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies.

The teams are divided into four groups of five sides each. Apart from the 13 Test-playing nations, Canada, the Netherlands, UAE, Nepal, Oman and Namibia have qualified for the month-long event.

European minnows Italy will make their debut at the global championship.

The group stage will be followed by a Super Eights phase, featuring the top two teams from each group.

"The Super Eights will feature two groups of four sides, with the top two finishers from each group then progressing to the knockout semifinals," the ICC said.

India enter the tournament as defending champions, having defeated South Africa in the June 2024 final. The ICC is expected to announce the full schedule and groupings in the coming days.