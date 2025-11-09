Norwich City sack Liam Manning after seven consecutive home defeats

An undated picture of Norwich City's head coach Liam Manning. — Canaries

NORWICH: Norwich City have sacked head coach Liam Manning following seven straight home defeats that have left the club second-bottom of the Championship, the club announced on Saturday.

Alongside Manning, assistant head coach Chris Hogg and first-team coach analyst James Krause have also left the club.

Sporting director Ben Knapper confirmed the decision, citing poor results and performances as the main reasons behind the move.

“We have tried absolutely everything possible to work through this incredibly challenging period, but unfortunately, given the recent run of results and performances, we have been left with no choice other than to make a change at this stage,” Knapper said.

He added that despite the disappointing outcomes, Manning and his staff had shown full dedication during their time at Carrow Road.

“Liam and his staff worked tirelessly to move our football club forward. They are all fundamentally good people, and we wish them the very best in whatever comes next,” he said.

The club acknowledged the frustration among supporters and expressed a desire to rebuild trust and deliver better performances.

“We very much understand the frustration and criticism from our supporters at this stage. So far, results and performances on the pitch haven’t been good enough,” Norwich stated.

“We accept that responsibility, but it’s now imperative that we start to repair the relationship with our supporters and do everything we can to give them something to get behind.”

While the search for a new head coach is underway, first-team coach Ryan Garry will take interim charge, assisted by goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts and set-piece coach Nick Stanley.