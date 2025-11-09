John Higgins crushes Maguire to reach International Championship final

An undated picture of Scotland’s John Higgins. — WST

NANJING: Scotland’s John Higgins produced a vintage display to thrash compatriot Stephen Maguire 9-2 and advance to the final of the International Championship in Nanjing on Saturday.

The 50-year-old four-time world champion set up a clash with home favourite Wu Yize in Sunday’s title match, dominating from start to finish with a masterful all-round performance.

Higgins stormed through the opening session, winning six straight frames to take a commanding lead. Despite dropping the final two frames before the interval, he regained control in the evening session by winning three more frames with breaks of 93 and 64 to seal the victory.

The world number six also registered impressive century breaks of 101 and 137, underlining his confidence and consistency throughout the encounter.

Higgins, who is bidding for his third ranking title of the season, will now face 22-year-old Wu in what promises to be a thrilling final.

Reflecting on his form and the upcoming challenge, Higgins said he expects Wu to be buoyed by the home crowd but hopes the occasion might bring some nerves for his young opponent.

“Wu is going to be on the crest of a wave, but I’m hoping he finds the nerves tomorrow because it’s his first final in China,” Higgins said.

Earlier this year, Higgins ended a four-year ranking title drought by winning the World Open in March, followed by victory at the Tour Championship in April. He credited the World Open triumph as a turning point that restored his confidence.

“It was pivotal to win the World Open,” Higgins remarked. “It gave me that bit of self-belief in my game. It doesn’t matter who you are—when you start losing that, the game becomes so difficult.”

With momentum on his side, Higgins now looks to add another major trophy to his illustrious career when he faces Wu in the International Championship final.