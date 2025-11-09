Elena Rybakina stuns Aryna Sabalenka to win maiden WTA Finals title

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka on November 8, 2025. — Reuters

RIYADH: Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina capped off a flawless week at the WTA Finals with a commanding 6-3, 7-6(7-0) victory over world number one Aryna Sabalenka to claim her maiden season-ending championship and a record prize of $5.235 million.

The WTA Finals featured four Grand Slam champions this year, but it was Rybakina, who had not advanced past a Grand Slam quarterfinal in 2025, who emerged as the surprise champion.

Her qualification came on the back of strong performances, including a title win in Ningbo and a semifinal run in Tokyo.

Rybakina’s triumph also carried symbolic weight, as she earned 1,500 ranking points, her highest total to date.

This comes after she was denied points for her 2022 Wimbledon victory due to the ATP and WTA’s sanctions against the tournament for banning Russian and Belarusian players following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Reflecting on her success, Rybakina described her week as “incredible” and credited her focus and resilience for the achievement.

“It’s been an incredible week. I honestly didn’t expect to go so far—it’s just amazing,” said Rybakina after lifting the Billie Jean King Trophy, her third title of the season.

She also praised Sabalenka for maintaining her position as the world’s top-ranked player.

“Congratulations to Aryna for finishing the year as world number one for the second season in a row—what an amazing achievement. Today was such a tough battle; there were moments I didn’t like, but that’s tennis. I hope we’ll play many more finals in big tournaments together,” she added.

With this victory, Rybakina not only ends the season on a high but also cements her place among the elite contenders heading into 2026.