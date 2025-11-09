PCB announces match officials for Pakistan–Sri Lanka ODI series

Umpire Alexander Wharf gestures during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Australia at Basin Reserve on March 22, 2022 in Wellington, New Zealand. - ICC

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the match officials for the upcoming three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 11 to 15.

Pakistan’s Ali Naqvi will serve as the match referee for the series.

In the first ODI on November 11, England’s Alexander Wharf, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will stand as an on-field umpire alongside Pakistan’s Asif Yaqoob from the ICC Emerging Panel.

Bangladesh’s Saikat Sharfuddoula (ICC Elite Panel) will serve as the third umpire, while Rashid Riaz (ICC International Panel) will act as the fourth umpire.

For the second ODI on November 13, Saikat Sharfuddoula will officiate on-field alongside Faisal Afridi (ICC International Panel). Alexander Wharf will assume third umpire duties, with Asif Yaqoob as the fourth umpire.

In the third and final ODI on November 15, Alexander Wharf and Rashid Riaz will be the on-field umpires, while Saikat Sharfuddoula and Faisal Afridi will serve as third and fourth umpires, respectively.

The series follows Pakistan’s successful home campaign against South Africa, where the hosts won both the T20I and ODI series — clinching the latter 2-1 — while the Test series concluded in a 1-1 draw.

Overall, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have met 157 times in ODIs, with Pakistan winning 93 matches, Sri Lanka 59, four ending with no result, and one tied encounter.

After the ODI series, Zimbabwe will join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for a T20I tri-series, beginning on November 17.

The opening two matches will be played in Rawalpindi, before the action shifts to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for the remaining fixtures, including the final on November 29.

Pakistan ODI squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan and Eshan Malinga.

Sri Lanka Tour to Pakistan – ODI Fixtures: