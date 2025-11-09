Arsenal’s winning streak stalled as Sunderland fight back for draw

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates scoring their second goal on November 8, 2025. — Reuters

SUNDERLAND: Premier League leaders Arsenal saw their impressive winning streak come to an end after a dramatic 2-2 draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard’s 74th-minute goal seemed to secure Arsenal’s 11th consecutive victory across all competitions, but substitute Brian Brobbey salvaged a last-minute point for the home side with a stoppage-time volley.

Sunderland had taken the lead in the 36th minute through Dan Ballard, marking the first time Arsenal’s defence had been breached in nine games.

Arsenal responded after the break, with captain Bukayo Saka leveling in the 54th minute, before Trossard’s thunderous strike left goalkeeper Robin Roefs with no chance.

Despite Arsenal’s fightback, Brobbey’s late finish denied them the win.

Arsenal remain top of the table with 26 points, Chelsea sit second on 20, and Manchester City can cut the gap to four points if they defeat Liverpool on Sunday.

Promoted Sunderland are enjoying a dream start to the season, sitting fourth with 19 points.

After the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his frustration over the goal conceded but also praised Sunderland for their determination.

"The game was almost there," Arteta said.

"But you know this is the Premier League and the manner they play—they’re going to hang in there when it’s just one goal difference. I’m upset and frustrated because it’s an action we could have defended better, but you also have to give credit to the opposition for what they’ve achieved," he added.