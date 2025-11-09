Novak Djokovic withdraws from ATP Finals after 101st career title

Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy after winning the final match, alongside runner up Italy's Lorenzo Musetti on November 8, 2025. — Reuters

TURIN: Novak Djokovic, seven-time ATP Finals champion, has withdrawn from the season-ending tournament due to a shoulder injury, just hours after securing his 101st career title at the Hellenic Championship.

Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti in a thrilling three-hour final, winning 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, but the Italian finalist will now take his place in Turin, where the ATP Finals begin on Sunday.

The Serbian star announced his withdrawal on social media, citing the injury.

"I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best," Djokovic wrote.

"But after today's final in Athens, I'm sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury."

The 38-year-old who missed the end of last season due to injury, revealed that he had been managing the shoulder issue throughout the tournament in Athens.

"That's the reason why I decided not to make a call earlier about going to Turin," he said.

"I wanted to see how the matches went and how I reacted. After yesterday's match, I was hoping it wouldn’t flare up. But today, even before the match, it wasn’t great. I had to take strong medications just to play."

"I felt there was no chance for me to compete at the required level in Turin against the best eight players in the world," he added.