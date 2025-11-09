Messi's masterclass sends Inter Miami to historic playoff semifinal

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi celebrates with forward Mateo Silvetti (24) after scoring against Nashville SC during the first half at Chase Stadium on Nov 8, 2025. — Reuters

FORT LAUDERDALE: Lionel Messi showcased his brilliance once again, scoring two goals and providing two assists as Inter Miami cruised to a 4-0 victory over Nashville SC in Game 3 of their first-round MLS Cup Playoff series, sending the club to the semifinals for the first time in its history at Chase Stadium on Saturday.

The Argentine captain opened the scoring in the 10th minute and added a second goal in the 39th minute.

He then set up his compatriot Allende for two late goals in the 73rd and 76th minutes, sealing Miami’s emphatic triumph.

Reflecting on the win, Miami coach Javier Mascherano praised Messi’s performance, highlighting not only his skill on the ball but also his work off it.

“He was the first one who guided us in high pressure. To see him press like that at 38 years old is crazy,” Mascherano said.

“We all know about Leo with the ball, but what happened with Leo without the ball today was impressive. I want to congratulate him for the game he played.”

Early in the second half, Sam Surridge thought he had scored for Miami, but the goal was disallowed for a foul.

In two weeks, Inter Miami will face second-seeded FC Cincinnati in a one-game Eastern Conference semifinal. Messi is still searching for his first goal against the Ohio-based side.