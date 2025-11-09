Cricket teams with most Hong Kong Sixes titles

Pakistan team celebrates after defeating Kuwait to win the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 final at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, on November 9, 2025. – PCB

HONG KONG: Pakistan emerged victorious over Kuwait in the 21st edition of the Hong Kong Sixes, lifting the title with a 43-run win at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Sunday.

Chasing Pakistan’s total of 136, Kuwait was bowled out for 92, securing Pakistan’s sixth Hong Kong Sixes title.

Prior to this triumph, Pakistan shared the record with England and South Africa, each having five titles.

The latest victory now makes the men in green the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

The first edition of the Hong Kong Sixes was held in 1992, with Pakistan defeating arch-rivals India in the final.

Sri Lanka occupies fourth place with two titles, followed by India and Australia, each with one championship to their name.

After a seven-year hiatus following the 2017 edition—when Pakistan lost the final to South Africa—the Hong Kong Sixes returned in 2024.

In that edition, Pakistan again fell short, losing back-to-back finals as Sri Lanka claimed their second title.

Most Successful Teams in Hong Kong Sixes History: