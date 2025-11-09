PCB Chairman Naqvi congratulates Pakistan after Hong Kong Sixes 2025 triumph

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visits Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 31, 2025. - AFP

HONG KONG: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has praised the national team after they defeated Kuwait to claim the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 title on Sunday at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Naqvi congratulated the team and the nation on winning the tournament for the sixth time, making Pakistan the most successful team in Hong Kong Sixes history.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan Cricket Team and the entire nation on winning the Hong Kong Super Sixes title," Naqvi wrote.

"A fantastic display of skill, passion, and teamwork truly showcasing Pakistan’s cricketing spirit at its best."





Pakistan dominated the final, defeating Kuwait by 43 runs to lift the trophy.

Batting first, the green shirts got off to a flying start as opener Abdul Samad smashed a six off Yasin Patel’s second delivery of the opening over.

Patel struggled under pressure, conceding three wides. Nafay continued the momentum with a six off his first ball, helping Pakistan post 26 runs in the opening over.

Kuwait responded in the second over when Meet Bhavsar dismissed Khawaja Nafay for 22 off six balls, including two fours and two sixes, leaving Pakistan at 33-1 in 1.4 overs.

Skipper Abbas Afridi then joined the crease, hitting back-to-back sixes to take Pakistan to 45-1.

Abdul Samad maintained the aggressive momentum in the third over, scoring a boundary and a six, pushing Pakistan past 50 in just 2.2 overs.

By the end of four overs, Pakistan were in a commanding position at 95-1, thanks to Samad’s three consecutive sixes in the fourth over and Afridi’s contributions.

Kuwait struck back when Bhavsar dismissed Samad for 42 off 13 balls, which included two fours and five sixes. Shahid Aziz followed for a duck, leaving Pakistan at 95-3 in 4.3 overs.

Maaz Sadaqat joined Afridi and added a boundary to push Pakistan past 100, taking the total to 107-3.

The final over turned into a fireworks display as Afridi scored a blazing 52 off 11 balls, including seven sixes and two fours, finishing Pakistan’s innings at 136.

In reply, Kuwait began strongly as Adnan Idrees launched a six off Shahid Aziz’s second delivery and added another off a wide. Aziz conceded 32 runs in the first over alone, putting Pakistan under early pressure.

Mohammad Shahzad struck back in the second over, dismissing Idrees for 30 off eight balls, including five sixes, leaving Kuwait at 33-1 in 1.3 overs.

Bilal Tahir contributed a six but was soon dismissed, while Bhavsar continued scoring boundaries to keep Kuwait in contention.

However, Maaz Sadaqat’s precise bowling turned the tide, claiming three quick wickets, including dismissing Mohamed Shafeeq LBW on the first ball of his third over, threatening a hat-trick.

Bhavsar kept Kuwait in the game with crucial boundaries, but Sadaqat limited the damage to 18 runs in the over, leaving Kuwait needing 44 from the final over.

Abdul Samad finished the job in the sixth over, dismissing Kuwait for 92 runs.