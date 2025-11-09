De’Aaron Fox leads Spurs past Pelicans in season comeback

San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (right) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans guard Micah Peavy (14) in the second half at Frost Bank Center on Nov 8, 2025. — Reuters

SAN ANTONIO: De’Aaron Fox made an impressive return to the court, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 126-119 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA clash at Frost Bank Center on Saturday.

It was Fox’s first game action since March, and he wasted no time making an impact.

Fox scored 24 points, added three assists, and grabbed three rebounds in 31 minutes of play.

His explosive drives, quick decision-making, and calmness in crunch time were crucial in securing the Spurs’ seventh win of the season, improving their record to 7-2.

From the opening tip, Fox controlled the tempo, keeping the Pelicans’ defense under constant pressure with his speed and aggressive attacking. His synergy with rising star Victor Wembanyama was evident, as the duo combined for 49 points.

Wembanyama dominated inside with 32 points and 18 rebounds, while Fox orchestrated plays from the perimeter, showcasing his trademark speed and precision.

The Spurs’ supporting cast also stepped up. Devin Vassell contributed 16 points, while rookie Stephon Castle impressed with a double-double of 14 points and 14 assists, complementing Fox’s leadership on the floor.

As San Antonio continues its strong start to the season, Fox’s scoring and playmaking have quickly become the heartbeat of the team. The Spurs will next face the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on November 11.