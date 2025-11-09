Enzo Maresca praises Estevao’s impact as Chelsea beat Wolves

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca reacts against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League on November 8, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca praised 18-year-old Estevao after the winger made an immediate impact following his substitution in Chelsea’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Malo Gusto, the right-back, opened the scoring with a header in the 51st minute. When Estevao entered the game shortly after the hour mark, the score was still 1-0.

Just a minute after coming on, Estevao, who has primarily featured as a substitute in the Premier League, set up fellow Brazilian Joao Pedro for Chelsea’s second goal, sparking a decisive turnaround.

Maresca admitted that seemingly easy games can be the most challenging and acknowledged the fans’ frustration before Estevao’s introduction.

He praised the young Brazilian’s talent while emphasising the need for patience as he adapts to top-flight football.

"I was very worried before this game. These are the trickiest matches because everyone thinks they will be easy," Maresca said.

"I can understand why people were unhappy in the first half when we didn’t score. Then Estevao came on, the energy lifted because fans love that kind of player. You can see his talent. We are helping him adapt and giving him the right minutes. He just arrived from Brazil and needs time, but he will start games for us in the future."

The win moves Chelsea up to second place in the Premier League, one point ahead of Manchester City, who face Liverpool later on Sunday.

After the international break, the London club will travel to Burnley for their next league fixture on November 22.