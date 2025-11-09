Nikola Jokic’s brilliance leads Nuggets past Pacers

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Nov 5, 2025. — Reuters

DENVER: Nikola Jokic continued his sensational form, guiding the Denver Nuggets to a 117–100 victory over the Indiana Pacers in an NBA clash at Ball Arena on Saturday.

The two-time MVP recorded his sixth triple-double of the season, finishing with 32 points, 14 assists, and 14 rebounds. Jokic’s exceptional court vision and scoring ability kept the Pacers’ defense on the back foot throughout the game.

Denver got off to a fast start, taking a 31–18 lead in the first quarter and maintaining control for the remainder of the match. Jokic’s all-around performance, combined with contributions from teammates, proved too much for Indiana.

Peyton Watson added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Cameron Johnson contributed 12 points and four assists. Off the bench, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 17 points, helping Denver sustain their dominance.

The Nuggets improved their early-season record to 7-2, while the Pacers slipped to 1-8 despite showing brief flashes of resistance. Jokic’s leadership and adaptability once again underscored why he remains one of the NBA’s premier players.

Denver will next face the Sacramento Kings on November 12, while Indiana hosts the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.