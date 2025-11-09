Sri Lanka arrive in Pakistan for ODI and T20I tri-series

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka warmly welcomed on arrival in Pakistan ahead of the ODI and T20I tri-series in Rawalpindi and Lahore on November 9, 2025. - PCB

The Sri Lankan cricket team has arrived in Pakistan to participate in the upcoming three-match ODI series and the T20I tri-series featuring the hosts and Zimbabwe.

The ODI series will begin on November 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The team, along with their support staff, landed in Pakistan around midnight and received a warm welcome from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as shared on their official social media handles.





The men in green recently concluded a home series against South Africa, which proved vital for preparation.

Pakistan defeated the Proteas in both the T20I and ODI series, winning the latter 2-1, while the Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.

The ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be held at Rawalpindi on November 11, 13 and 15.

Historically, the two sides have faced each other 157 times in ODIs, with Pakistan winning 93 matches, Sri Lanka 59, four matches ending with no result, and one match tied.

Following the ODI leg, Zimbabwe will join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the T20I tri-series, starting on November 17.

The opening two matches will be played in Rawalpindi, before the tournament moves to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for the remaining fixtures, including the final on November 29.

Sri Lanka Squads

ODI Squad:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan and Eshan Malinga.

T20I Squad:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka (vc), Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando and Eshan Malinga.

T20I Tri-Series Schedule (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe):