Pakistan’s opponent confirmed for Hong Kong Sixes final

Pakistan team pictured ahead of their departure to Hong Kong to participate in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on November 5, 2025. – PCB

HONG KONG: Pakistan are all set to face Kuwait in the grand finale of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, scheduled to take place at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Sunday.

Pakistan secured their spot in the final after edging out Australia in a nail-biting semifinal by just one run.

Batting first, the Men in Green posted a formidable 121-2 in six overs, courtesy of a blistering opening partnership between Abdul Samad and wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay.

The duo stitched together a 109-run stand, giving Pakistan a flying start.

Samad hammered 34 off just 13 balls, including two fours and four sixes, while Nafay played a sensational innings of 50 off 14 deliveries, featuring one four and seven sixes.

In reply, Australia fell agonisingly short, finishing at 120-5 in their six overs. Despite some late fireworks, they struggled to recover after losing early wickets.

Shahid Aziz made the early breakthrough by dismissing Jack Wood for seven off four balls, while skipper Alex Ross (36 off 8, 3 fours, 4 sixes) and Chris Green (46 off 12, 3 fours, 5 sixes) tried to mount a comeback but fell short.

For Pakistan, Shahid Aziz, Muhammad Shahzad, and captain Abbas Afridi took one wicket each.

In the second semifinal, Kuwait outclassed England by 36 runs to book their place in the final.

Batting first, Kuwait posted a massive 141 in 5.5 overs, thanks to Meet Bhavsar’s explosive 62 off 15 balls, laced with six fours and six sixes.

Adnan Idrees also contributed 30 off eight deliveries with one four and four sixes.

England, in response, managed 105-3 in their six overs. James Coles top-scored with 55 off 18 balls, including two fours and seven sixes.

It is pertinent to mention that both Pakistan and Kuwait faced each other earlier in the group stage, where Pakistan thrashed Kuwait to begin their campaign on a winning note.

Captain Abbas Afridi led from the front in that encounter, smashing a fiery 55 off just 12 balls, featuring one four and eight sixes, as Pakistan chased down 123 with ease.