New Zealand beat West Indies in third T20I to take 2-1 lead

Ish Sodhi was the standout bowler for New Zealand

November 09, 2025
New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy celebrates with teammates after taking wicket during the third T20I against West Indies at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on November 9, 2025. - AFP

NELSON: New Zealand edged past West Indies by nine runs in a thrilling finish to the third T20I on Sunday, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series at Saxton Oval. 

For the third time in five days, a contest between the two sides went down to the final over — and for the second consecutive game, Kyle Jamieson held his nerve to seal victory for the hosts.

The result, however, could have swung either way as West Indies’ lower-order duo Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer fought valiantly, stitching together a stubborn ninth-wicket stand that nearly turned the game on its head.

With 14 runs needed off the final over, Jamieson once again found himself in a familiar position — much like two days earlier in Auckland — tasked with defending a small total in the dying moments. 

Shepherd, eyeing a match-winning finish, failed to connect with a slower delivery and a low full toss, leaving 10 required off three balls. 

Jamieson then delivered a well-directed bouncer followed by a low full toss that Shepherd struck to Daryl Mitchell at long-off, ending West Indies’ hopes of a comeback.

Despite the defeat, Shepherd and Springer’s late resistance stood out. Coming together at 88-8 in the 13th over, the pair launched a spirited counterattack, adding 78 runs off just 39 deliveries. 

Their clean hitting — including several sixes in the death overs — brought the equation down to 24 off the last 12 balls before Duffy dismissed Springer in the penultimate over.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 175-9 after electing to bat. Devon Conway led the charge with a fluent 56 off 34 balls, while Daryl Mitchell contributed 41 off 24. 

Rachin Ravindra’s quick cameo further lifted the scoring rate as the hosts reached 142-3 by the 15th over, eyeing a total near 200. 

However, a late collapse saw them lose six wickets for just 35 runs, with Michael Bracewell’s run-out triggering the slide.

In reply, West Indies’ top order faltered badly, reduced to 88-8 before the Shepherd-Springer fightback revived hopes. 

Ish Sodhi was the standout bowler for New Zealand, bagging three wickets and climbing to third place among the highest wicket-takers in men’s T20I history — behind Rashid Khan and Tim Southee.

