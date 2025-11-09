New Zealand beat West Indies in third T20I to take 2-1 lead

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy celebrates with teammates after taking wicket during the third T20I against West Indies at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on November 9, 2025. - AFP

NELSON: New Zealand edged past West Indies by nine runs in a thrilling finish to the third T20I on Sunday, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series at Saxton Oval.

For the third time in five days, a contest between the two sides went down to the final over — and for the second consecutive game, Kyle Jamieson held his nerve to seal victory for the hosts.

The result, however, could have swung either way as West Indies’ lower-order duo Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer fought valiantly, stitching together a stubborn ninth-wicket stand that nearly turned the game on its head.

With 14 runs needed off the final over, Jamieson once again found himself in a familiar position — much like two days earlier in Auckland — tasked with defending a small total in the dying moments.

Shepherd, eyeing a match-winning finish, failed to connect with a slower delivery and a low full toss, leaving 10 required off three balls.

Jamieson then delivered a well-directed bouncer followed by a low full toss that Shepherd struck to Daryl Mitchell at long-off, ending West Indies’ hopes of a comeback.

Despite the defeat, Shepherd and Springer’s late resistance stood out. Coming together at 88-8 in the 13th over, the pair launched a spirited counterattack, adding 78 runs off just 39 deliveries.

Their clean hitting — including several sixes in the death overs — brought the equation down to 24 off the last 12 balls before Duffy dismissed Springer in the penultimate over.

Earlier, New Zealand posted 175-9 after electing to bat. Devon Conway led the charge with a fluent 56 off 34 balls, while Daryl Mitchell contributed 41 off 24.

Rachin Ravindra’s quick cameo further lifted the scoring rate as the hosts reached 142-3 by the 15th over, eyeing a total near 200.

However, a late collapse saw them lose six wickets for just 35 runs, with Michael Bracewell’s run-out triggering the slide.

In reply, West Indies’ top order faltered badly, reduced to 88-8 before the Shepherd-Springer fightback revived hopes.

Ish Sodhi was the standout bowler for New Zealand, bagging three wickets and climbing to third place among the highest wicket-takers in men’s T20I history — behind Rashid Khan and Tim Southee.