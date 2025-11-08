Sindh sports department celebrates Allama Iqbal day with futsal championship

Sindh Sports Dept hosts Inter-Orphanage Futsal Championship on the account of Iqbal Day. - Reporter

KARACHI: The Sindh sports department organised a one-day Inter-Orphanage Futsal Championship on the account of Allama Iqbal Day, which is celebrated on November 9 across Pakistan.

Under the supervision of District Sports Officer (DSO) Ismail Shah, 10 boys and eight girls teams competed in the tournament, which featured around 150 orphans from various shelters and welfare institutions across the city.

In the boys’ category, Darul Islam claimed the winner’s trophy, while Fixit Sweet Home finished as runners-up.

In the girls’ category, Kashana Red emerged victorious, with Kashana Yellow taking second place.

The opening ceremony was graced by the Sindh’s Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs, Munawar Ali Mahesar, while Deputy Director Syed Habibullah, along with DSO East Ismail Shah, served as guests of honour at the closing ceremony.

Speaking at the event, sports secretary Mahesar lauded the enthusiasm and talent of the young participants, emphasising that their joy and confidence were a true source of pride for the department.

“The happiness and confidence of orphaned children is our true success,” Mahesar highlighted.

The secretary also announced that the Sindh government will host a martial arts competition later this month, reaffirming the department’s commitment to providing more sporting and recreational opportunities for orphaned and underprivileged children across Sindh.

At the conclusion of the event, trophies and prizes were presented to the winning teams and standout players by the dignitaries.