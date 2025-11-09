Pakistan edge Australia by one run to reach Hong Kong Sixes final

Pakistan team celebrates after reaching the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 final by beating Australia in the semifinal at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong on November 9, 2025. - X

HONG KONG: Pakistan booked their place in the final of the Hong Kong Sixes after a thrilling one-run victory over Australia on Sunday at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

Batting first, the Men in Green posted 121-2 in six overs, thanks to a blistering opening stand between Abdul Samad and wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay.

The pair stitched together a 109-run partnership, providing Pakistan with a flying start.

Samad smashed 34 off just 13 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes, while Nafay played a sensational knock of 50 from 14 deliveries, featuring one four and seven sixes.

In reply, Australia fell just short of the target, finishing at 120-5 in their six overs. The Aussies struggled early after losing wickets in the opening over and were unable to recover despite some late fireworks.

Shahid Aziz, who conceded 13 runs, struck early by dismissing Jack Wood for seven off four balls, which included one six.

Skipper Alex Ross provided some resistance with a quickfire 36 off eight deliveries, hitting three fours and four sixes, while Chris Green top-scored with 46 off 12 balls, laced with three fours and five sixes.

For Pakistan, Shahid Aziz, Muhammad Shahzad, and captain Abbas Afridi claimed one wicket each.

Led by Abbas Afridi, Pakistan have been in fine form throughout the tournament.

They began their campaign with a win over Kuwait, successfully chasing 123-2 thanks to their captain’s explosive 12-ball 55, which included one four and eight sixes.

However, in their next group-stage match against arch-rivals India, Pakistan fell short by two runs via the DLS method after rain interrupted play.

India had posted 86-4 in six overs, and Pakistan were 41-1 in three overs when rain brought an early end to the game.

In the quarterfinals, Pakistan bounced back strongly with a dominant five-wicket victory over South Africa.

Chasing 103, they reached the target in just 3.5 overs, powered by Abdul Samad’s breathtaking 10-ball 50 — including eight sixes — and Khawaja Nafay’s 36 off 13 balls.

With this win over Australia, Pakistan now advance to the final, continuing their impressive run in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament.