Abrar Ahmed, Quinton de Kock achieve milestones in third Pakistan-South Africa ODI

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed and South Africa’s experienced wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock amassed respective landmarks during the third and final ODI of the three-match series here at the Iqbal Stadium on Saturday.

Opting to bat first in the series decider, the touring side got off to a solid start to their innings, courtesy of de Kock’s half-century.

The left-handed opener remained their top-scorer with an anchoring 53 off 70 deliveries, laced with seven fours and a six.

His fifty-plus knock in the aforementioned fixture led him to surpass the 7000-run barrier in ODIs, conceding just 158 innings.

As a result, de Kock became the second-fastest to complete 7000 runs in ODIs, only behind former teammate Hashim Amla, who took eight innings fewer.

Fastest to 7000 ODI runs by innings

Hashim Amla (South Africa) – 150 innings Quinton de Kock (South Africa) – 158 innings Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 159 innings Virat Kohli (India) – 161 innings AB de Villiers (South Africa) – 166 innings

However, de Kock’s anchoring knock could not lead South Africa to a defendable total as Abrar Ahmed registered a four-wicket haul to help Pakistan book them for a modest 143 in 37.5 overs.

Abrar made four scalps for just 27 runs in his 10 overs, which took his wickets tally past the hundred in international cricket.

The 27-year-old, who made his international debut for Pakistan in 2022, has thus far taken 46 wickets in Tests, 25 in ODIs and 31 in T20Is.

In response, Pakistan comfortably chased down the 144-run target for the loss of three wickets and 149 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them with the bat was Ayub, who top-scored with a blistering 77 off 70 deliveries, while the experienced duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam lent notable support, with 32 not out and 27, respectively.