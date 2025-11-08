India clinch series victory against Australia as fifth T20I washed out

India players celebrate with series trophy after their fifth and final T20I against Australia was abandoned at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane on November 8, 2025. — Cricket Australia

BRISBANE: India men’s cricket team won the five-match T20I series against Australia 2-1 after persistent rain washed out the fifth and final fixture here at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and put the visitors into bat in the must-win fixture, but India could bat for 4.5 overs and scored 52/0 before rain halted the action and ultimately resulted in the game being abandoned.

For India, Shubman Gill remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 29 off just 16 deliveries, while his opening partner Abhishek Sharma could score 23 not out from 13 balls.

Since India already had a 2-1 lead in their favour, the abandonment of the final fixture meant they won the series.

“Weather isn't in our control. Credit to all the boys to bounce back after losing the first game. Bowlers, fast and spin, know their roles really well,” said India captain Suryakumar Yadav at the post-match presentation.

“Bumrah, Arshdeep and the spinners are all doing really well. They bring a lot to the table, plan for things and execute them, which is what you want. Good headache to have with respect to the squads for the World Cup. We have 2-3 series, which offer us a great build-up,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that following the white-ball tour to Australia, India will now host South Africa for an all-format series, comprising two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is from November 14 to December 19.

Meanwhile, Australia will host England for the Ashes, a traditional five-match Test series between the two countries, scheduled to run from November 21 to January 3, 2026.