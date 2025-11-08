Mohsin Naqvi reacts after Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks at the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam at Lahore Fort in Lahore on February 16, 2025. — ICC

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the national men’s team for clinching the three-match home series 2-1 against South Africa by winning the third and final ODI here at the Iqbal Stadium on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the PCB, Naqvi praised the team’s all-round effort and highlighted the standout performances that led to the win.

“The players performed well and won the ODI series after the T20Is. Abrar Ahmed played a prominent role in the victory with excellent bowling, and Saim Ayub delivered a brilliant batting performance,” said Naqvi.

Naqvi further extended his appreciation to the entire team management.

“I congratulate captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, head coach Mike Hesson, all players and the coaching staff on winning the series on home ground,” he continued.

The PCB chairman further stated that the Green Shirts’ victory at the Iqbal Stadium revived the fond memories of the venue, which hosted international cricket after a 17-year hiatus, while also appreciating fans’ enthusiasm across the recently concluded series.

“The players revived fond memories of the past by winning the series at Iqbal Stadium after 17 years. Fans showed great enthusiasm in all three matches as international cricket returned to Faisalabad.”

For the unversed, Pakistan clinched the home series against South Africa with a resounding seven-wicket victory in the series decider at the Iqbal Stadium here, courtesy of Saim Ayub’s blistering half-century after Abrar Ahmed’s four-wicket haul.

Opting to bat first, the Proteas could accumulate 143 runs before being bowled out in 37.5 overs despite Quinton de Kock’s half-century.

The experienced opener remained the top-scorer with a 70-ball 53, laced with six fours and a six, while his opening partner Lhuan-dre Pretorius (39) was the other notable run-getter.

Abrar was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking four wickets for just 27 runs in his 10 overs, while Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz and skipper Shaheen chipped in with two each.

In response, Pakistan comfortably chased down the 144-run target for the loss of three wickets and 149 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them with the bat was Ayub, who top-scored with a blistering 77 off 70 deliveries, while the experienced duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam lent notable support, with 32 not out and 27, respectively.