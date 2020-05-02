Rashid Khan acknowledges Inzamam's contribution in his cricket journey

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has revealed the part played by Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq in his cricket journey.

In an appearance on BBC podcast ‘The Doosra’, Rashid acknowledged Inzamam's contribution to his career when the latter coached Afghanistan between 2015 and 2016.

Rashid said that when he told Inzamam he is pigeonholed as a T20 specialist, he was angry and told him that he was an all-format bowler.

“Until I am the coach you will be in my team, I am here for two to three years and you will be the main player and be the first one to be picked in the team,” Rashid quoted Inzamam as saying.

Inzamam did not end up being the Afghanistan coach for two-three years, and ended up leaving in April 2016 to become the new chief selector of Pakistan national team. Meanwhile, Rashid worked on his trade and became one of the best spinners in world cricket.

