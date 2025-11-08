Shaheen Shah Afridi credits ‘teamwork’ for series victory over South Africa

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi poses with the trophy during a ceremony at the end of the third and final ODI against South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 8, 2025. — AFP

FAISALABAD: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi termed their victory in the home ODI series against South Africa here on Saturday an outcome of their teamwork, applauding his teammates for working hard across formats.

Pakistan clinched the home assignment with a resounding seven-wicket victory in the series decider at the Iqbal Stadium here, courtesy of Saim Ayub’s blistering half-century after Abrar Ahmed’s four-wicket haul.

Opting to bat first, the Proteas could accumulate 143 runs before being bowled out in 37.5 overs despite Quinton de Kock’s half-century.

The experienced opener remained the top-scorer with a 70-ball 53, laced with six fours and a six, while his opening partner Lhuan-dre Pretorius (39) was the other notable run-getter.

Abrar was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking four wickets for just 27 runs in his 10 overs, while Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz and skipper Shaheen chipped in with two each.

In response, Pakistan comfortably chased down the 144-run target for the loss of three wickets and 149 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them with the bat was Ayub, who top-scored with a blistering 77 off 70 deliveries, while the experienced duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam lent notable support, with 32 not out and 27, respectively.

Reflecting on the high-stakes victory, Shaheen expressed satisfaction and praised his players for putting in efforts, while specifically lauding the spinners for the turnaround in the series decider.

"It has been teamwork and we have worked very hard across the formats, so credit goes to the players,” said Shaheen at the post-match presentation.

“We didn't get so much help in the first five-six overs, but when the spinners came in, they made it tough,” he added.

The home series also marked Pakistan’s growing focus on rotation policy, which saw pacer Naseem Shah being rested from the series decider to make way for Haris Rauf, who returned after serving his two-match ban.

“When you play international cricket, you have to be ready for all situations. So every player who came in took their chances,” Shaheen continued.

Following their victory over South Africa, Pakistan will now host Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series, followed by a T20I tri-series, which also includes Zimbabwe, from November 11 to 29.

“As I said, it's teamwork and we played good cricket, but we have another challenge coming up, so now we have to prepare for that."