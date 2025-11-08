QEAT: Karachi Blues conclude round six with dominant win over Peshawar

Karachi Kings opening batter Saad Baig pictured after scoring a century during the sixth-round match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 against Peshawar Region at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad on November 7, 2025. – PCB

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Hamza’s five-wicket haul guided Karachi Blues to a commanding 218-run victory over Peshawar, wrapping up the sixth round of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 at the Marghzar Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Resuming their second innings on 92-4 in 30.3 overs, Peshawar were eventually bowled out for 291 despite a valiant century from Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored 108 off 173 balls, smashing 16 boundaries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris contributed 60 off 127 deliveries with seven fours and three sixes, while Israrullah added 34 from 91 balls.

Hamza starred with the ball for Karachi Blues, claiming 5/63 in 17 overs. Mohammad Umar picked up two wickets, while Saqib Khan, Rameez Aziz and Saud Shakeel chipped in with one each.

Earlier, Karachi Blues posted 391 in their first innings, led by opener Saad Baig’s brilliant 109 off 296 balls, including 13 fours and two sixes. Saud Shakeel (93) and Usman Khan (84) provided solid support in the middle order.

For Peshawar, Mohammad Amir Khan impressed with four wickets, while Mohammad Iman Jr and Sajid Khan bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

In reply, Peshawar crumbled for just 165 runs, courtesy of a fiery six-wicket spell from Mohammad Umar, with Saqib Khan adding two scalps.

With a 226-run first-innings lead, Karachi Blues consolidated their advantage by declaring at 283-3 in their second innings. Saad Baig continued his fine form with a fluent 116, while skipper Shan Masood remained unbeaten on 101.

Chasing a mammoth 510, Peshawar struggled under pressure, with Mohammad Hamza’s five-for sealing a convincing 218-run win for Karachi Blues to conclude round six in style.

In the next Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) match at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, the high-scoring encounter between FATA and Abbottabad ended in a draw.

Batting first, FATA Region declared their innings at 687-7 in 142.3 overs, powered by a brilliant double century from Hussain Talat, who scored 206 off 257 balls, including 24 fours and three sixes.

Salman Khan Jr. also played a crucial knock of 133 off 159 balls, while opener Mohammad Farooq added a quickfire 105 off just 76 deliveries.

In reply, Abbottabad were bowled out for 442 runs in 135 overs, with Shahzaib Khan top-scoring with 167 off 350 balls, hitting 20 fours and two sixes.

Khalid Usman contributed 53 off 124 balls, while Shadab Khan chipped in with 41 runs.

Following on with a deficit of 245 runs, Abbottabad reached 165-2 by stumps as the match concluded in a draw.

Shahzaib Khan remained unbeaten after completing yet another century, scoring 100 off 191 balls, while Umair Badshah supported him with a solid 46-run knock.

The next high-scoring contest at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium ended in another draw, this time between Bahawalpur and Sialkot.

Batting first, Bahawalpur piled up an impressive total of 511 in 122.4 overs, thanks to Mohammad Ammar’s 166, Saad Khan’s brilliant 155, and opener Mohammad Sudais’ 112.

Resuming the third day at 41-0 in seven overs on day three, Sialkot’s openers, Huraira and Awais, showcased exceptional batting skills, putting together a massive 300-run partnership and dominating the day’s play.

The only wicket to fall on day three was that of Huraira, who played a superb innings of 178 runs off 216 balls, featuring 24 fours and three sixes.

At stumps on third day, Sialkot stood at 375-1 in 80 overs, with Awais unbeaten on 156 from 241 deliveries and Abdullah Shafique not out on 28 off 30 balls. Sialkot still trailed by 136 runs.

On the final day, Sialkot continued their innings and eventually finished on 614-8 in 156 overs.

Azan Awais top-scored with 164 off 253 balls, while Abdullah Shafique and Mohsin Raza added 71 and 74 runs respectively.

Hasan Ali and Usama Mir also chipped in with 52 and 41 runs, as the match concluded in a draw.

Earlier, Islamabad and Faisalabad registered victories over Multan Region and Lahore Whites, respectively.

Batting first, Islamabad posted 333 runs in 89.4 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir top-scored with 71 off 122 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six.

Hunain Shah made a valuable 51 off 60 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes, while Sarmad Bhatti and Arsal Sheikh contributed 38 and 37 runs, respectively.

For Multan, Ali Usman and Mohammad Ismail bagged four wickets each, while Mohammad Shan picked up two.

In reply, Multan were bowled out for 170 in 44.3 overs, courtesy of a strong bowling performance by Islamabad’s attack. Naqeebullah and Hunain Shah claimed three wickets apiece, while Mohammad Nadeem and Arsal Sheikh took one each.

Imam-ul-Haq top-scored for Multan with 51 runs, and Waqar Hussain added 41.

Following on with a deficit of 163 runs, Multan were dismissed for 172 in their second innings, managing a slender lead of just nine runs.

Shayan Sheikh ripped through Multan’s batting lineup with four wickets, while Hunain Shah continued his fine form with another three-wicket haul.

Chasing a modest 10-run target, Islamabad comfortably sealed the win within the first over without losing a wicket. Raja Hamza Waheed remained unbeaten on nine, while Shamyl Hussain finished on one not out.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad secured a hard-fought four-wicket victory over Lahore Whites on the second day of their sixth-round encounter.

Resuming their first innings at 69 for five in reply to Lahore Whites’ 179 all out, Faisalabad added only 46 runs to their overnight total before being dismissed for a modest 115 in 39.5 overs.

Middle-order batter Muhammad Awais Zafar top-scored with 26 off 40 balls, while Taimur Khan remained unbeaten on 22. Atiq-ur-Rehman and Hasan Raza chipped in with 13 runs each.

For Lahore Whites, pacers Aamir Jamal and Nisar Ahmed were the pick of the bowlers with four wickets apiece, while Ahmed Bashir claimed one.

Despite holding a 64-run first-innings lead, Lahore Whites faltered in their second innings, collapsing for just 81 runs in 20.5 overs to set a modest 146-run target for Faisalabad.

Captain Saad Nasim top-scored with 32 off 31 balls, while Qasim Akram contributed 25 off 29 deliveries.

Khurram Shahzad spearheaded Faisalabad’s bowling attack with an impressive five-wicket haul for 40 runs in 10.5 overs. Asad Raza provided solid support with three wickets, while Afaq Afridi claimed two.

In pursuit of 146, Faisalabad reached the target in 26.1 overs, losing six wickets in the process.

Young opener Faham-ul-Haq led the chase with a fluent 49-ball 42, featuring eight boundaries. Mohammad Faizan and Ali Shan chipped in with 20 runs each to guide their side home.

For Lahore Whites, Aamir Jamal, Nisar Ahmed and Ahmed Bashir took two wickets apiece in the second innings.