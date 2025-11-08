Arne Slot urges patience as Isak returns ahead of weekend’s clash

This collage of picture shows Liverpool manager Arne Slot(right) and Alexander Isak. — Reuters

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has urged patience with the club’s record signing, as Alexander Isak returned to training on Friday ahead of this weekend’s showdown with Manchester City.

Isak, who joined from Newcastle in September for a British record £125 million ($164 million), has not played since being substituted out at the half of last month's Champions League victory in Frankfurt.

Over the previous ten years, City and Liverpool have dominated English football, but this season, both teams are trying to catch up to Arsenal, who are six points ahead of Pep Guardiola's second-place side.

Slot, at his pre-match press conference, said that Isak is training with the team again after three weeks out, admitting the striker will need time to regain full fitness after his rehab spell.

"He will train for the first time today with the team again, after being three weeks out," Slot said.

"I know that I said three weeks ago that his pre-season has ended so now it's time for us to see where he is.

"But I have to come back to those words, because if you are three weeks only with the rehab, that doesn't bring you back to the levels he was three weeks ago.”

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker was sidelined for several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in the first week of October.

Slot added that he expects Alisson to return to play immediately after the upcoming international break.

“Alisson for sure, and I expect Jeremie back after the international break as well because we play from November until March,” Slot said.