Wu Yize defeats World Champion Zhao Xintong to reach third ranking final

An undated picture of World number 22 Wu Yize. — Reuters

NANJING: World number 22 Wu Yize edged closer to his maiden ranking title with a dominant 9-6 victory over World Champion Zhao Xintong in the semi-finals of the International Championship on Friday.

The 22-year-old has been chasing silverware for the past two years, reaching the semi-finals of the 2023 Wuhan Open and 2024 Shoot Out. He finished as runner-up in the English Open 2024 and Scottish Open, losing to Neil Robertson and Lei Peifan, respectively, and now has his sights set on Sunday’s final.

Wu’s path to the final included a sensational 12 frames on the bounce across his 6-4 win over Judd Trump in the last 16 and a 6-0 win over Barry Hawkins in the quarters. He crafted a break of 60 or over in every single one of those frames.

Crucible king Zhao's defeat means he will have to wait for his first ranking title in China and his first trophy since taking home the highest prize in snooker back in May.

Zhao made contributions of 81 and 50 to increase the pressure and make it 8–6, refusing to go quietly. But it was Wu's day, as he secured his spot in the final with a break of 65 in the 15th.

Reflecting on his triumph, Yize acknowledged that he was under pressure, and a missed shot in the ninth round turned things around.

He maintained composure, concentrated on every frame, and took advantage of the opportunity to take command of the match.

"I'm quite excited. I didn't think I could actually beat him. In fact, as soon as the second session began, I felt a lot of pressure. He missed a brown ball I didn't expect in the ninth frame. I was ready to go to the bathroom and prepare for the next frame. It came as a surprise. It was a turning point,” Yize said.

Yize will take the final step in Sunday’s final against either John Higgins or Stephen Maguire.