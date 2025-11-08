Pakistan crush South Africa in third ODI to clinch series

Pakistan's Saim Ayub plays a shot during their third ODI against South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 8, 2025. — PCB

FAISALABAD: Opening batter Saim Ayub’s blistering half-century, coupled with Abrar Ahmed’s four-wicket haul, led Pakistan to a thumping series-clinching victory over South Africa in the third and final ODI against South Africa here at the Iqbal Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a modest 144-run target, the home side comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and 149 balls to spare.

Pakistan, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as Nandre Burger dismissed their opener Fakhar Zaman for a two-ball duck in the first over.

Following the early setback, star batter Babar Azam joined Saim Ayub in the middle, and the duo scripted a commendable recovery by putting together 65 runs for the second wicket at a brisk pace.

The anchoring stand culminated on the second delivery of the 11th over when Babar got run out after scoring 27 off 32 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Saim was then involved in another 65-run partnership, when he put Pakistan within touching distance, alongside Mohammad Rizwan.

The opening batter, however, could not carry his bat all the way through as he fell victim to Bjorn Fortuin in the 24th over when the home side needed only 14.

He remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a 70-ball 77, studded with 11 fours and a six.

Rizwan, on the other hand, remained firm and steered Pakistan over the line in the 26th over with an unbeaten 32 off 45 deliveries, smashing three fours and a six. All-rounder Salman Ali Agha chipped in five not out from two balls.

For South Africa, Fortuin and Burger could pick up a wicket apiece.

Proteas captain Matthew Breetzke’s decision to bat first ultimately backfired as his team could accumulate 143 before being bowled out in 37.5 overs despite experienced opener Quinton de Kock’s anchoring half-century.

The visitors got off to a decent start to their innings as their opening pair of Lhuan-dre Pretorius and de Kock yielded 72 runs before the former fell victim to Salman Ali Agha in the 15th over. He remained a notable run-getter for South Africa with 39 off 45 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six.

De Kock was then involved in brief partnerships with Tony de Zorzi (two) and skipper Breetzke until eventually being dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz in the 25th over.

He remained the top-scorer for South Africa with 53 off 70 deliveries, comprising six fours and a six.

Following his dismissal, South Africa ran into a match-defining collapse, triggered by Abrar Ahmed, which saw them lose their remaining eight wickets for just 37 runs and were thus bundled out for a meagre total.

Besides the openers, captain Breetzke and Nqabayomzi Peter, 16 each, could amass double figures against a spin-led Pakistan bowling attack.

Abrar was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking four wickets for just 27 runs in his 10 overs. He was supported by skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi, Agha and Nawaz, who bagged two wickets each.