Muhammad Mokaev secures stunning victory over Gerard Bruns at BRAVE CF 100

BAHRAIN: Muhammad Mokaev strengthened his case as one of the top flyweight fighters in MMA with a resounding victory over Gerard Bruns at BRAVE CF 100 on Saturday.

After earning a unanimous decision over Manel Kape at UFC 304, which positioned him for a flyweight title shot against Alexandre Pantoja, Mokaev unexpectedly left the UFC shortly after the event.

The 25-year-old wasted little time before he returned to BRAVE CF for his first post-UFC MMA fight and won via first-round submission.

At BRAVE CF 100, he added another victory to his undefeated record and claimed the promotion’s inaugural flyweight title when he stopped Gerard Bruns in the second round.

The undefeated fighter ranked No. 10 at 125 pounds in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings continued his winning streak at the BRAVE CF 100 event.

During the fight, Mokaev knocked out Gerard Burns with a head kick, improving his professional record to 15-0 and extending his undefeated streak to 6-0 in his second stint with BRAVE.

This fight showcased Mokaev’s skills, as he aggressively struck from the start, employing various techniques to control Burns’s offence.

He also demonstrated his wrestling prowess in the final minute of the first round by taking Burns down.

Meanwhile, just eight seconds into the second round, Mokaev delivered a head kick followed by a quick left punch that ended the fight.

During his post-fight speech, Mokaev reiterated his belief that he is “the best flyweight in the world, No. 1,” a statement he’s often made since leaving the UFC in 2024.

He announced his intention to fight Borislav Nikolic if the Serb defeats his teammate Hamza Kooheji in Saturday’s bantamweight championship main event.

Nikolic eventually defeated Kooheji via fourth-round knockout, prompting Mokaev to enter the cage to face off with him, seemingly setting up a potential title shot.