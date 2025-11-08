Elena Rybakina set for WTA Finals summit clash despite injury concerns

An undated picture of Elena Rybakina. — Reuters

RIYADH: Elena Rybakina has confirmed that she is dealing with a right shoulder ailment but prepares to face Aryna Sabalenka in the title match of the WTA Finals 2025, scheduled to be played here at the Centre Court on Saturday.

Rybakina revealed the discomfort emerged during warm-up and expressed hope that it 'won’t get worse' ahead of the final.

Despite the physical concern, the 26-year-old fought through to win her semi-final 4‑6, 6‑4, 6‑3 over Jessica Pegula, securing her place in the championship match.

However, the shoulder injury, combined with signs of fatigue after a long season, has raised questions about her readiness for the crucial clash.

In a pre-match statement, the Kazakh star said she has been managing the issue carefully.

“I’ve been managing it and hopefully it’s not going to get worse tomorrow,” Rybakina said.

“It’s been a lot of matches, so I’ll try to do everything possible with the team to recover.”

The shoulder strain comes after a gruelling year, during which Rybakina has thus far participated in 76 matches and travelled thousands of miles en route to the finals.

Despite her dominant form in the group stage, the injury casts a shadow over her potential performance in the season’s biggest match.

Sabalenka, on the other hand, advanced to the final with a thrilling 6‑3, 3‑6, 6‑3 victory over Amanda Anisimova.

However, a fully fit Rybakina could pose her most significant challenge yet. If her shoulder holds up, the Kazakh is set to challenge the world No. 1 for the year’s most prestigious trophy.