Which three teams defeated India in Hong Kong Sixes?

Team India pictured before their Hong Kong Sixes 2025 match at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. – X

HONG KONG: India endured a dismal outing at the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes 2025 on Saturday, suffering consecutive defeats against Associate teams — Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Nepal — at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

After securing a rain-assisted win over Pakistan earlier in the tournament, India’s momentum faltered as they lost all three of their matches on the day.

In their first game against Kuwait, India fell short by 27 runs in their final group-stage encounter.

Batting first, Kuwait piled up 106 runs in six overs, led by captain Yasin Patel’s explosive 58 off just 14 balls, which included two fours and eight sixes. Bilal Tahir added 25 off nine balls with two fours and two sixes.

Chasing 107, India were dismissed for 79. Abhimanyu Mithun top-scored with 26 off nine deliveries, while Shahbaz Nadeem made 19 off eight balls.

For Kuwait, Yasin Patel starred with the ball as well, claiming 3/23, while Bilal Tahir and Adnan Idrees took a wicket each.

In their second fixture, a Bowl match against UAE, India once again struggled to capitalise despite posting 107/3 in six overs.

Mithun continued his fine form with a 16-ball half-century featuring four boundaries and five sixes, while captain Dinesh Karthik smashed 42 off 14 with four fours and four sixes.

However, UAE comfortably chased the target with four wickets in hand, reaching the total in 5.5 overs.

Skipper Khalid Shah led from the front with a blazing 50 off 14 balls that included five sixes and four boundaries, while Saghir Khan chipped in with 31 off 11. Muhammad Arfan added a quickfire 20 off five deliveries.

India’s woes deepened in their final match of the day as Nepal thrashed them by a huge margin.

Batting first, Nepal posted a mammoth 137 without loss in six overs.

Rashid Khan hammered 55 off 17 balls with four fours and six sixes, while skipper Sundeep Jora added 47 off 12 and Lokesh Bam scored 31 off seven balls, smashing four sixes.

In response, India crumbled to 45 all out in just three overs, with Bharat Chipli and Priyank Panchal the only players to reach double figures, scoring 12 each.

For Nepal, Rashid Khan shone with the ball as well, taking 3/7 in one over, while Basir Ahamad bagged two wickets and Rupesh Singh claimed one.

The heavy defeats have raised concerns over India’s performance against Associate teams in the six-a-side format, as they now face an early exit from the tournament.

For the unversed, the Men in Blue have been officially eliminated from the tournament following consecutive defeats to these teams.