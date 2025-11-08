Djokovic powers Hanfmann to set up Hellenic Championship final showdown

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the third set during his final match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini on July 11, 2021. — Reuters

ATHENS: World number five seed Novak Djokovic roared to victory over Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in 79 minutes, winning 6-3, 6-4 on Friday here at Center Court and securing his place in the final of the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Hellenic Championship.

The Serbian will be chasing his 101st career title after firing nine aces and converting three of six break points, and he will face Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in Saturday's final.

The 38-year-old Serbian overcame a brief mid-match stumble and fed off an electric crowd.

Reflecting on his triumph, Djokovic expressed his happiness and gratitude to the crowd for filling the stadium.

“Thank you for filling this amazing stadium again,” Djokovic said to the crowd.

He added that it was only his third match on Centre Court, and he is amazed every time he plays there, calling it one of the top three arenas he has ever experienced.

“It’s my third match on Centre Court, but every time I walk out, I’m amazed. I’ve played in some of the most beautiful indoor arenas in the world, but I can definitely say this is one of the top three I’ve ever played in.”

After defeating Hanfmann in Shanghai last month, Djokovic advanced to 3-0 in his Lexus ATP Head2Head series with the 79-minute victory. He is now in his third final of the season and his 144th tour-level final.

On the other side of the main event, Musetti kept his Nitto ATP Finals hopes alive with a 6-0, 5-7, 7-5 win against Sebastian Korda.