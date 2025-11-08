Erling Haaland feels confident ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester City's Erling Haaland applauds their fans after the match against Brentford on January 14, 2025. — Reuters

Erling Haaland has expressed that he feels he is in the best physical condition of his career, after a remarkable start of the season.

The Norwegian forward has scored 27 goals in only 17 matches for both club and country this season.

By his own high standards, the 25-year-old has already netted 142 goals in 160 appearances for Manchester City since joining in 2022, which is truly remarkable.

While, reflecting on his strong start, Haaland admitted it has been an encouraging beginning.

"It's been a good start and I feel really good. I feel this is the best version of myself. I've never felt better than now, to keep sharp, I need to keep my mind in the right place, I need to recover well, I need to get a lot of treatment, I need to eat the right things,” he said.

Haaland also praised Pep Guardiola, sharing his thoughts on their working relationship and calling the coach a genius.

I came to City he's been helping me with movements and trying to get into situations where I can score goals. It's Pep Guardiola -- he's a genius. So far, it's been a good journey,” he further stated.

However, the upcoming match is significant for both teams as they seek to keep pace with Arsenal, the current Premier League leaders.

Looking ahead, a Norwegian emphasised the importance of readiness for their upcoming match, highlighted the fierce rivalry between Manchester City and Liverpool, noting how their competition has driven both teams to improve.

"We need to be prepared because it won’t be an easy game, the competition between Man City and Liverpool has been amazing in previous years -- pushing each other to get better and fighting for the title,” Halland stated.

With this determination, the Manchester City will face Liverpool on Sunday at Etihad Stadium in England.