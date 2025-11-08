Amorim defends Benjamin Sesko amid Neville criticism

An undated picture of Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has defended Benjamin Sesko after club legend Gary Neville criticised the striker’s slow start at Old Trafford.

Sesko, who joined United from RB Leipzig in the summer for £73.7 million, has scored just two goals in 11 appearances.

The 22-year-old faced criticism during United's 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, in which he had only 21 touches in 90 minutes. Neville called the Slovenian ‘awkward’ and stated that he ‘wants to see more’ from him.

In a pre-match analysis, Manchester United head coach responded to the remarks, conceding that the Slovenia international had ‘struggled a little bit,’ but insisted that such criticism is normal for young players adjusting to the Premier League.

"Of course, nobody likes to hear, but he struggled a little bit, and that is a fact,” Amorim said.

"We are going to help him, and we are going to protect Ben because he works really hard and we want to succeed.”

The 40-year-old further stated that the young player's difficulties are exacerbated by the intense scrutiny that comes with playing for one of the most-watched football clubs in the world.

The Portuguese urged patience, emphasising that it will take time to adapt to a new team and a new environment.

“He couldn’t have chosen a tougher club. At Manchester United, if you don’t perform every week, you’ll hear from legends, pundits, and the media — and sometimes they’re right,” he added.

Despite the slow start, Amorim is certain that Sesko will reach his full potential and reiterated that he is a long-term striker.

“He’s our striker for the long term. He’ll have struggles and bumps along the way, but that’s part of football,” the coach emphasised.

It is pertinent to mention that Manchester United face Tottenham on Saturday as they look to regain momentum in the Premier League.