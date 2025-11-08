NBA: Jokic’s stellar outing powers Nuggets past Warriors

An undated picture of Nikola Jokic. — Reuters

DENVER: Nikola Jokic’s exceptional display helped the Denver Nuggets blow out the Golden State Warriors 129–104 in a National Basketball Association (NBA) group stage match here at Ball Arena on Friday.

Jokic delivered another complete performance with 26 points, nine assists, and nine rebounds, nearly recording another triple-double, while Jamal Murray led the way with 23 points and eight assists.

Denver raced to a 32–21 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, extending the margin with balanced scoring and tough interior defense.

As the reigning champs dominated the game from the first tip, Jokic’s intensity on both ends of the court kept Denver's momentum going.

Denver's depth and selfless ball movement were demonstrated by Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson, who each contributed 18 and 10 points, respectively.

In only 32 minutes, Christian Braun scored 12 points, dished out four assists, and pulled down seven rebounds after coming off the bench to give the Nuggets a major boost.

The Nuggets poured in 66 first-half points and outscored the Warriors 34–26 in the second quarter to take firm control.

Golden State struggled to contain Denver’s offensive rhythm and was held to just 21 points in the opening frame.

Despite brief scoring bursts, the Warriors could not recover as the Nuggets maintained their composure and efficiency throughout.

With the win, Denver improved to 6–2 in the tournament, while Golden State fell to 5–5. The Nuggets’ next challenge will be crucial as they will face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.