Hartenstein, Gilgeous-Alexander’s performances propel Thunder over Kings

An undated picture of Isaiah Hartenstein. — Reuters

SACRAMENTO: Isaiah Hartenstein and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s performances fueled the Oklahoma City Thunder to clinch victory during their National Basketball Association (NBA) group stage matchup, crushing the Sacramento Kings 132–101 here at Golden 1 Center on Friday.

With an outstanding 33 points, 19 rebounds, and three assists in 31 minutes, Hartenstein was a force in the paint, and he had command over both the offensive and defensive boards. His presence inside really threw off Sacramento's rhythm.

American-German’s scoring tuned effectively, and his relentless rebounding provided them chances to keep the Kings on their heels all night.

In only 29 minutes, Gilgeous-Alexander added 30 points, six assists, and three rebounds, displaying his typical brilliance.

Sacramento had a great start, but their run of 21 of the last 29 points in the first quarter, turning an 11-point deficit into a 32–30 lead, was followed by an explosive second quarter in which they scored 40 points to seize command for good.

Thunder outscored the Kings 70–56 in the second half thanks to the Canadian's deft shooting, accurate playmaking, and fierce defence.

His leadership on both ends of the court continues to be the driving force behind Oklahoma City’s impressive 9–1 record in the tournament.

The Thunder’s balanced attack also featured contributions from Cason Wallace, who added 15 points, and rookie Ajay Mitchell, who tallied 18 points and 10 assists.

Oklahoma City Thunder will next play against the Memphis Grizzlies here at FedExForum on November 10th, and the Sacramento Kings are scheduled to face the Minnesota Timberwolves.