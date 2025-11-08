Sabalenka beat Anisimova in semi-final to book WTA decider spot

An undated picture of Aryna Sabalenka. — Reuters

RIYADH: Aryna Sabalenka booked her place in the WTA finals title match after beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in a gripping semi-final at centre court on Friday.

Sabalenka called the two-hour and 21-minute match ‘an incredible fight’ and said it was the perfect way to prepare for her final match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.

The Belarusian mentioned that both players performed their best and praised Anisimova for pushing her throughout the match.

"It was an incredible fight and I'm super happy to get the win,” Sabalenka said.

“Anisimova is always pushing me to play my best tennis, honestly, I wouldn't care if I had lost this match because we played an incredible match and we both deserved a place in the final.”

The victory came after a heated contest marked by long rallies and tremendous intensity. Anisimova, who had beaten Sabalenka six times in their previous 10 meetings, controlled the second set after dropping the first, but stumbled in the final.

A crucial backhand return winner in the seventh game gave Sabalenka the decisive break before she sealed a victory as Anisimova sent a forehand wide.

The 27-year-old, who defeated her opponent at the French Open and the US Open this season, lauded the 24-year-old's progress.

"Amanda should be proud of her season. She's played incredible tennis all year; it's just the beginning for her," she added.

Rybakina came back from a set down in the other semi-final to upset American Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. The 2022 Wimbledon champion hit 15 aces to win her 10th consecutive win this year.

Saturday's final in Riyadh will feature two of the tour's toughest hitters, both aiming to complete the season by lifting the prestigious WTA Finals trophy.