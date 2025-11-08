South Africa win toss, elect to bat against Pakistan in third ODI

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and South Africa's Matthew Breetzke during the toss ahead of the second ODI at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on November 6, 2025. – PCB

FAISALABAD: South Africa have won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Iqbal Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed and Haris Rauf.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi and Lizaad Williams.

Head-to-Head:

Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 89 times in One Day Internationals (ODIs), with Pakistan winning 35 matches, South Africa 53, and one ending with no result.

Matches Played: 89

Pakistan Won: 35

South Africa Won: 53

No Result: 1

Form Guide:

Both teams will be aiming for a decisive win to clinch the series. Pakistan will be eager to bounce back after consecutive series defeats against New Zealand and the West Indies.

The Proteas, meanwhile, will look to carry forward their momentum from a recent series win over England, which has provided them with a timely boost.

Pakistan: L, W, L, L, W (Most Recent First)

South Africa: W, L, L, W, W