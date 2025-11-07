Afghanistan to host West Indies ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Nicholas Pooran (left) is run out by Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group C cricket match between the West Indies and Afghanistan at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, June 17, 2024. - ICC

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has confirmed that it will host the West Indies for a three-match T20I series in the United Arab Emirates from January 19 to 22, 2026.

The opening match will take place on January 19, followed by the second and third T20Is on January 21 and 22, respectively.

The series is expected to provide both teams with valuable match practice and will play a key role in their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to take place less than a month after the series in India and Sri Lanka.

Mr. Naseeb Khan, CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, highlighted the importance of the upcoming series against the West Indies for his team’s preparation.

"Competing against the West Indies on the brink of a global event presents an excellent opportunity for our team to finalise their lineup and enhance their preparations for the upcoming mega event in India and Sri Lanka," Naseeb Khan said.

"We have been closely monitoring the team's preparation process, and facing a quality West Indies side offers an ideal platform for their buildup," he added.

Similarly, Cricket West Indies’ Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, emphasised the value of the series for his players’ readiness.

“This series provides an ideal platform for our preparation. Facing strong opposition in subcontinental conditions will help us sharpen our combinations and approach, and it also gives our players a chance to build confidence on surfaces similar to those we’ll encounter in India and Sri Lanka.”

Historically, Afghanistan and West Indies have met in eight T20I matches, with the West Indies winning five and Afghanistan claiming victory in three.

Afghanistan-West Indies T20I Series Schedule: