Arusha Saeed wins bronze for Pakistan in Kurash at Islamic Solidarity Games

Pakistan’s Arusha Saeed won a bronze medal in the Kurash event at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games 2025, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7, 2025. – File

RIYADH: Pakistan’s Arusha Saeed brought pride to the nation by winning a bronze medal in the women’s 57kg Kurash event at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The achievement marks Pakistan’s first medal at the Games and stands as a significant milestone in the country’s growing participation in traditional and martial sports.

Arusha showcased remarkable skill, resilience, and determination, overcoming strong competition from some of the world’s top Kurash athletes to secure her place on the podium.

The Pakistan Kurash contingent was guided by Head Coach Muhammad Saad, with Muhammad Rafique and Shahzaib Nawaz playing key roles in preparing the athletes through intensive training and strategic planning.

Nawab Furqan Khan, Pakistan’s representative to the International Kurash Association (IKA), congratulated Arusha, her coaches, and the entire team on their success.

He lauded their hard work and commitment, noting that this medal not only brings honor to Pakistan but also reflects the nation’s emerging potential in traditional and combat sports on the global stage.

He further expressed confidence that Arusha’s inspiring performance would motivate young women across Pakistan to pursue sports passionately and represent the country with pride at international competitions.

For the unversed, Kurash was featured as a demonstration sport at the Islamic Solidarity Games, and its medals will not be included in the official tally.