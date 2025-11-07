Islamabad crush Multan by 10 wickets in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash

Islamabad Region pacer Hunain Shah (left) received the Player of the Match award for his match-winning spell in their victory over Multan during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025–26 Round Six match at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on November 7, 2025. — PCB

PESHAWAR: Islamabad secured a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Multan Region to conclude round six of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025–26 at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, Islamabad posted 333 runs in 89.4 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir top-scored with 71 off 122 deliveries, hitting 10 fours and a six.

Hunain Shah made a valuable contribution of 51 off 60 balls, including five fours and two sixes, while Sarmad Bhatti and Arsal Sheikh chipped in with 38 and 37 runs respectively.

For Multan, Ali Usman and Mohammad Ismail claimed four wickets apiece, while Mohammad Shan picked up two.

In reply, Multan were dismissed for 170 in 44.3 overs, thanks to a brilliant bowling effort by Islamabad’s attack.

Naqeebullah and Hunain Shah took three wickets each, while Mohammad Nadeem and Arsal Sheikh claimed one apiece. Imam-ul-Haq top-scored for Multan with 51 runs, while Waqar Hussain added 41.

Following on with a deficit of 163 runs, Multan were bowled out for 172 in their second innings, managing a slim lead of just nine runs.

Shayan Sheikh tore through Multan’s batting order with four wickets, while Hunain Shah continued his fine form with another three-wicket haul.

Chasing a modest 10-run target, Islamabad comfortably crossed the line within the first over without losing a wicket. Raja Hamza Waheed remained unbeaten on nine, while Shamyl Hussain finished on one not out.

In the next match of the QEAT at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Asif Afridi’s brilliant seven-wicket spell boosted FATA Region’s hopes as Abbottabad reached 424-8 on the third day in reply to FATA’s massive 687-run total.

Resuming their first innings at 113-4 in 34 overs, Abbottabad showed resilience with opener Shahzaib Khan leading the way through a remarkable century.

Shahzaib scored 167 off 350 balls, striking 20 fours and two sixes. Captain Khalid Usman remained unbeaten on 50, while Shadab Khan added a quick 31 off 33 balls.

Abbottabad will resume their innings on the final day (Saturday), still trailing by 263 runs.

For FATA, left-arm spinner Asif Afridi was the standout performer, finishing with impressive figures of 7 for 127 in 52 overs.

Earlier, FATA Region had declared their innings at 687-7 in 142.3 overs, powered by a stunning double century from Hussain Talat, who made 206 off 257 balls with 24 fours and three sixes.

Salman Khan Jr. also played a crucial knock of 133 off 159 balls, while opener Mohammad Farooq contributed a quickfire 105 off 76 deliveries.

At the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad, Mohammad Huraira and Azan Awais produced sensational centuries to lift Sialkot’s spirits in a high-scoring encounter of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QEAT) clash against Bahawalpur at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Resuming the third day at 41-0 in seven overs, the opening pair of Huraira and Awais displayed outstanding batting prowess, putting up a massive 300-run stand and dominating the day’s play.

The only wicket to fall on day three was that of Huraira, who played a magnificent knock of 178 runs off 216 balls, smashing 24 fours and three sixes.

At stumps on day three, Sialkot reached 375-1 in 80 overs, with Awais unbeaten on 156 from 241 deliveries, while Abdullah Shafique remained not out on 28 off 30 balls. Sialkot still trail by 136 runs.

Earlier, batting first, Bahawalpur posted an impressive 511 in 122.4 overs, powered by Mohammad Ammar’s 166, Saad Khan’s brilliant 155, and opener Mohammad Sudais’ 112.

In the next match of the tournament at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Mohammad Hamza’s brilliant four-wicket spell lifted Karachi Blues’ confidence in their ongoing tournament clash against Peshawar at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

Batting first, Karachi Blues were bowled out for 391 in their first innings. Opening batter Saad Baig led the charge with a magnificent 109 off 296 deliveries, featuring 13 fours and two sixes.

Saud Shakeel and Usman Khan also made valuable contributions, scoring 93 and 84 runs respectively.

For Peshawar, Mohammad Amir Khan was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Mohammad Iman Jr claimed three and Sajid Khan bagged two.

In reply, Peshawar were bundled out for just 165 runs, courtesy of a devastating six-wicket spell from Muhammad Umar. Saqib Khan chipped in with two wickets.

Holding a commanding 226-run lead, Karachi Blues extended their advantage by declaring their second innings at 283-3 in 61 overs.

Saad Baig once again impressed with a fluent 116, while captain Shan Masood remained unbeaten on 101.

Set a daunting target of 510 runs, Peshawar faltered in their chase as Mohammad Hamza struck with four crucial wickets.

They ended the day at 92-4 in 30.3 overs, with Israrullah (34*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (34*) at the crease, ready to resume on the final day.

Yesterday, an all-round performance powered Faisalabad to a hard-fought four-wicket victory over Lahore Whites on the second day of their sixth-round encounter at the Diamond Cricket Ground.

Resuming their first innings at 69 for five in reply to Lahore Whites’ 179 all out, Faisalabad could only add 46 runs to their overnight total before being dismissed for a modest 115 in 39.5 overs.

Middle-order batter Muhammad Awais Zafar top-scored with 26 off 40 balls, while Taimur Khan remained unbeaten on 22. Atiq-ur-Rehman and Hasan Raza chipped in with 13 runs each.

For Lahore Whites, pacers Aamir Jamal and Nisar Ahmed were the pick of the bowlers with four wickets apiece, while Ahmed Bashir claimed one.

Despite holding a 64-run first-innings lead, Lahore Whites struggled in their second outing, managing just 81 runs in 20.5 overs to set a modest 146-run target for Faisalabad.

Captain Saad Nasim top-scored with 32 off 31 balls, while Qasim Akram added 25 from 29 deliveries.

Khurram Shahzad spearheaded Faisalabad’s bowling attack with an impressive five-wicket haul for 40 runs in 10.5 overs. Asad Raza supported well with three wickets, and Afaq Afridi took two.

In pursuit of the 146-run target, Faisalabad reached the mark in 26.1 overs, losing six wickets along the way.

Young opener Faham-ul-Haq led the chase with a fluent 49-ball 42, featuring eight boundaries. Mohammad Faizan and Ali Shan contributed 20 runs each to guide their side home.

For Lahore Whites, Aamir Jamal, Nisar Ahmed, and Ahmed Bashir claimed two wickets apiece in the second innings.