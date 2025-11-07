Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24

An undated picture of Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland. — Instagram/m_kneeland99

DALLAS: Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland has died by suicide at the age of 24 following a police pursuit in Texas, international media reported on Thursday.

According to the Frisco Police Department, Kneeland appeared to have taken his own life after crashing his vehicle and fleeing on foot on Wednesday night.

Officers later stated that the player had expressed “suicidal intentions” before he was found dead at 1:31 a.m. local time on Thursday.

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

In a statement, the Dallas Cowboys described Kneeland as “a beloved teammate and member of our organisation” and extended their condolences to his loved ones.

“Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family,” the team said.

The NFL also expressed its sorrow, saying it was “deeply saddened” by Kneeland’s passing and remembered him for his passion, dedication, and commitment to the game.

Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Perzley, paid tribute to his client, describing him as a player who “poured his heart into every moment.”

“My heart aches for the loss of a player who gave everything he had,” Perzley said. “I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to becoming a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys.”

Kneeland was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selected 56th overall after an impressive college career at Western Michigan.

During his rookie season, he appeared in 18 games, making four starts, and scored his first touchdown in Tuesday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals by recovering a blocked punt.

Kneeland’s sudden death has left the Cowboys organisation and the entire NFL community in deep shock and mourning.