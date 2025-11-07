Sri Lanka announce squads for Pakistan ODIs, T20I tri-series

Pathum Nissanka (R) and Charith Asalanka run between the wickets during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota on June 2, 2023. - AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the 16-member squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against hosts Pakistan, set to begin on November 11.

Charith Asalanka will captain both squads, which will play three ODIs followed by a T20I tri-series featuring Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

Opening batter Dilshan Madushanka was initially named in the ODI squad but has been ruled out due to a knee injury. Eshan Malinga has been called up as his replacement.

Similarly, Matheesha Pathirana was part of the original T20I squad but will miss the tour as he continues to recover from an upper respiratory tract infection (URTI). Asitha Fernando will take his place.

“The selectors have named Eshan Malinga as a replacement for Madushanka in the ODI squad, and Asitha Fernando will replace Pathirana in the T20I squad,” the SLC stated.

The ODI series will be played on November 11, 13, and 15, followed by the T20I tri-series, starting on November 17 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The tournament will later move to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where the final will be held on November 29.

The tour will serve as an important preparation phase for next year’s ICC T20 World Cup set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Squads

ODI Squad:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan and Eshan Malinga.

T20I Squad:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka (vc), Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando and Eshan Malinga

Tri-Series T20I Schedule (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe)