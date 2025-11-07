Rukiya Anpo gears up for long-awaited ONE Championship debut

An undated picture Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo. — Instagram/ anporukiya

TOKYO: Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo is set to make his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut next weekend.

The lightweight striker will square off against former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title challenger Marat Grigorian at ONE 173, scheduled for November 16 in Japan.

Anpo, one of Japan’s most explosive kickboxers, previously made headlines with a spectacular flying knee knockout against Deng Zeqi at Krush 82, which helped him capture the vacant Krush Super Featherweight Title after defeating Leona Pettas via unanimous decision.

His opponent, Marat Grigorian, brings a formidable résumé to the ring. The Armenian powerhouse boasts a knockout victory over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in 2024, a unanimous decision win against Tayfun Ozcan in 2022, and a knockout of Abdelali Zahidi in December 2024.

Grigorian also finished as the runner-up in the 2021 Welterweight Grand Prix and has earned multiple title defenses throughout his career.

Speaking ahead of the high-stakes matchup, Anpo expressed full confidence in his performance.

“The result is easy. It will be dominated by me. I don’t know if it will end in a KO or not, but this fight will be all about Anpo. I’m sure it will be the most exciting and fun fight of the night — the fight of the night for sure,” he said.

Despite his confident tone, Anpo also showed respect for his seasoned rival.

“Other than the ONE Championship belt, Marat Grigorian has held almost all the major titles in kickboxing. I really respect his career, and I accept that he is the strongest opponent I’ve ever faced,” he added.

Anpo’s debut against Grigorian marks one of the most anticipated bouts on the ONE 173 card, as fans await to see how Japan’s rising star fares against one of the sport’s most accomplished veterans.